South Africa

Pietermaritzburg court closed after staff test positive for Covid-19

26 June 2020 - 16:37 By Lwandile Bhengu
The Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court has been temporarily closed after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.
The Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court has been temporarily closed after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/skycinema

The Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court has been temporarily closed after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

According to an e-mail sent to staff by the chief magistrate Mpho Moneymore, the court precinct would be closed from Friday until Tuesday after a court clerk and district court prosecutor tested positive.

“After the tracking and tracing of contacts both courthouses are seriously impacted and affected.

“Each and every section is requested to arrange with their staff members and other stakeholders regarding their operations in their various sections during this period,” the e-mail stated.

The disinfection of both offices began on Friday.

MORE

Lockdown keeps 'Isis trio' from court as botanist murder trial adjourned

The matter involving three alleged Isis affiliates accused of the 2018 murder of two elderly botanists was adjourned in the Durban high court on ...
News
1 hour ago

Kempton Park magistrate's court shut for cleaning after confirmed Covid-19 case

As the Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Gauteng, the Kempton Park magistrate’s court  had to close its doors on Wednesday morning for deep cleaning ...
News
1 week ago

Covid-19: Durban high court closes amid row between advocates and chief justice

The Durban high court has been closed  until further notice after an administrative staff member tested positive for Covid-19
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m running late’: last message of man found dead at Midrand restaurant South Africa
  2. Social media 'gossip' drives Covid-positive Benoni teacher to set herself on ... South Africa
  3. It’s boom time on Zim border as locals turn into smugglers South Africa
  4. Thembi the domestic worker - how she became an internet sensation and divided SA South Africa
  5. WATCH | Five must-watch videos of domestic worker Thembi and her employer ... South Africa

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X