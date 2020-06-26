South Africa

Relative who raped three-year-old jailed for life

26 June 2020 - 11:27 By TimesLIVE
The victims of the two child rapists were aged three, 12 and 16.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Two child rapists have been sentenced to life jail terms, moves hailed by Limpopo police.

Their victims were aged three, 12 and 16.

The attacks happened in the Modimolle area, with one man committing two of the rapes  and the other jailed for the rape of his stepdaughter. Both rapists were sentenced in the town's regional court this week, police said in a statement.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a 25-year-old man was jailed for two rapes, in 2015 and 2019, at Mabaleng squatter camp.

Mojapelo said: "On November 8 2015 around 2am, the accused raped a victim aged 16. The other incident occurred on  January 27 2019 about 1.30am, when  the accused was given  accommodation by one of his relatives. In the middle of the night, he sneaked out, went to the children’s room and raped the three-year-old. He then left."

The man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of the three-year-old child and 10 years for raping the 16-year-old girl. Both sentences will run concurrently.

In the other case, a man aged 34 was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter in Modimolle in September 2016 around 6.55am.

The names of the accused have been withheld to protect the identity of the victims as they are related.

“These sentences should send a strong and clear message that the police, especially members attached to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, will not sleep when the most vulnerable members of our society are grossly violated, but will continue hunting down the culprits until they are brought to book,” said acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers.

