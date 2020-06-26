Teachers accuse Soweto principal of keeping school open despite positive cases

TimesLIVE has learnt that teaching and learning has been halted at Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School in Soweto after accusations that the school principal knowingly carried on with schooling for three days despite four teachers testing positive for Covid-19.

Three sources, who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity, said teachers were shocked when school principal Wandile Kubheka broke the news on Wednesday.

The sources have intimate knowledge of the school and did not want their names nor positions revealed, insisting that "threats" against them had already been made.

"He [the principal] told staff that he learnt about the cases on Sunday but didn’t tell any of the teachers and staff until Wednesday afternoon. Teachers were shocked by the possibility that they had been potentially exposing themselves and students to Covid-19," said one source.

"When they asked why he didn’t inform them immediately, he did not respond."