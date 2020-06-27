COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Get the latest developments on the virus here

June 27 2020 - 10:23

Scores of maintenance payments backlogged during lockdown

“I have not received maintenance payments since February,” says Ntombenhle Mthembu from Imbali BB township in Pietermaritzburg.

She was one of several frustrated mothers who gathered on the steps of the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court earlier this week to get answers from officials.

Some say they have not received maintenance payments processed by court officials since the start of the lockdown while others like Mthembu have not been paid since February.