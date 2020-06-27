COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Get the latest developments on the virus here

South Africa

27 June 2020 - 09:32 By TimesLIVE
A patient receives a Covid-19 vaccination at an undisclosed hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday. The patient was one of the first to take part in an international vaccine trial.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

June 27 2020 - 10:27

Mkhize outlines why you should continue taking vacinnes in the time of Covid-19

June 27 2020 - 10:23

Scores of maintenance payments backlogged during lockdown

“I have not received maintenance payments since February,” says Ntombenhle Mthembu from Imbali BB township in Pietermaritzburg.

She was one of several frustrated mothers who gathered on the steps of the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court earlier this week to get answers from officials.

Some say they have not received maintenance payments processed by court officials since the start of the lockdown while others like Mthembu have not been paid since February.

June 27 2020 - 09:25

How to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it may be difficult to tell whether your sniffing, fatigue or dry cough is a sign of Covid-19 disease or just an allergy.

According to Prof Michael Levin, head of the allergy division at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital and CEO of Allergy Foundation SA (AFSA), the pandemic has been the source of anxiety for most people, particularly those with long-term allergic disorders such as asthma, hay fever and coeliac diseases.

But experts warn that if you have no fever, body aches and/or diarrhoea then you probably don’t have Covid-19.

