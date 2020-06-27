IN PICTURES: Protesters arrested and stun grenades fired during Durban anti-GBV demonstration

Demonstrators who had planned to March to Durban city hall to protest against gender-based violence have been arrested.

According to Durban metro police, the gathering of about 100 people was not cleared through them. Police fired stun grenades to disperse the crowd gathered on Durban’s north beach on Saturday.

“There is no application that has been made to our office and no permission has been granted in terms of the Covid-19 regulations,” said a metro police spokesperson.

Both metro police and the SAPS were on the scene, the spokesperson added.