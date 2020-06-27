South Africa

One killed, another critically injured in industrial accident in Krugersdorp

27 June 2020 - 16:05 By TimesLIVE
A man was killed and his co-worker critically injured in an industrial accident at a tanker truck company in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Saturday morning, ER24 said.
Image: ER24

A 30-year-old man was killed and his co-worker critically injured in an industrial accident at a tanker truck company in Factoria in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the exact details surrounding the incident are unknown to ER24, but that police were on the scene for further investigation.

He said ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 9.45am to find the two men on the ground in front of the tanker they are believed to have been working on.

“Advanced life support interventions were used to try and stabilise the critical 30-year-old, but unfortunately, his injuries were too severe and he died on the scene. The second man, also believed to be in his 30s, had suffered multiple fractures and also required advanced life support interventions while being transported to Leratong Hospital for further treatment,” Campbell said.

No further details were immediately available.

