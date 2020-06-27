South Africa

Taxis in KZN to defy lockdown regulations

27 June 2020 - 12:02 By Nokulunga Majola
Taxis in KwaZulu-Natal will be operating at full capacity and long distance taxis will no longer produce permits from Monday, says Santaco.
Taxis in KwaZulu-Natal will be operating at full capacity and long distance taxis will no longer produce permits from Monday, says Santaco.
Image: Nokulunga Majola

Taxis in KwaZulu-Natal plan to operate at full capacity from Monday and long-distance taxis plan to operate without permits, according to Boy Zondi, the SA Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial chairperson.

“Taxis all over KZN will carry 100% passengers from Monday. The long-distance taxis should not be required to produce permits from Monday. Should any of these decisions be disrespected, w

e will shut down taxis throughout the province,” Zondi said in a statement.

He warned that should their members be stopped by law enforcement or traffic officers, they will shut down taxi ranks across the province.

Current regulations limit taxis to 70% capacity.

This decision follows transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s announcement that more than a R1bn in relief has been allocated to the taxi industry to help thousands of taxis and operators during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Santaco believes the relief is insufficient. On Monday this week, Santaco took to the streets to protest in Gauteng. Mbalula said that the government was not able to provide more money to taxis.

Taxi commuter Nonhlanhla Shangase from Umbilo said, “The taxi I travelled in this morning was carrying a full load. They are not thinking about our safety but to fill their pockets.”

Another commuter, Nompumelelo Sibiya from Ntuzuma, said taxis were already not adhering to the regulations “You find passengers in a taxi not wearing masks and are talking to each other. If we take a stand as taxi commuters, we can prevent this from happening,” she said.

A taxi driver who asked not to be named said, “We have been having a difficult time as we could not make money. I think it is up to all of us to work together in terms of safety to ensure that we come out of this alive.”

This article was originally published by GroundUp

MORE

Taxi drivers back behind the wheel in Gauteng after strike chaos

There was respite for frustrated commuters in Gauteng on Tuesday as the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) confirmed that drivers were back behind ...
News
4 days ago

IN PICTURES | Cape Town taxi ranks open while Gauteng strike shuts down routes

Cape Town commuters were able to swiftly get to work while it was a vastly different scenario in Gauteng, as day one of a taxi strike got under way ...
News
5 days ago

Soldiers, police intervene as taxi strike leaves commuters stranded in Gauteng

Scores of commuters were left stranded in Gauteng on Monday morning as the SA National Taxi Council in the province embarked on a strike.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m running late’: last message of man found dead at Midrand restaurant South Africa
  2. Social media 'gossip' drives Covid-positive Benoni teacher to set herself on ... South Africa
  3. 'Cigarettes are not essential': Court orders tobacco ban to stay in place South Africa
  4. Covid-19 pain worse than surgery and childbirth, says Cape Town woman South Africa
  5. Covid-positive doctor speaks out to end stigma South Africa

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X