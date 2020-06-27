Tembisa police station closed temporarily after officer tests positive for Covid-19
27 June 2020 - 11:45
The police station in Tembisa north of Kempton Park on the East Rand has been temporarily closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.
A post on the SAPS website said that decontamination would be done soon.
No indication was given as to how long the station would be closed.
The message stated that more information could be obtained by contacting the station standby duty officer on 082 413 4994.