South Africa

Tembisa police station closed temporarily after officer tests positive for Covid-19

27 June 2020 - 11:45 By TimesLIVE
The Tembisa police station has been temporarily closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.
south african police service saps badge The Tembisa police station has been temporarily closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The police station in Tembisa north of Kempton Park on the East Rand has been temporarily closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

A post on the SAPS website said that decontamination would be done soon.

No indication was given as to how long the station would be closed.

The message stated that more information could be obtained by contacting the station standby duty officer on 082 413 4994.

MORE

Correctional services department has over 2,000 Covid-19 cases

The correctional services department has recorded 2,190 Covid-19 cases.
News
15 hours ago

Pietermaritzburg court closed after staff test positive for Covid-19

The Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court has been temporarily closed after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.
News
21 hours ago

More KZN schools with Covid-19 cases suspend classes

Classes have been suspended at more KwaZulu-Natal schools as more teachers tested positive for Covid-19.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m running late’: last message of man found dead at Midrand restaurant South Africa
  2. Social media 'gossip' drives Covid-positive Benoni teacher to set herself on ... South Africa
  3. 'Cigarettes are not essential': Court orders tobacco ban to stay in place South Africa
  4. Covid-19 pain worse than surgery and childbirth, says Cape Town woman South Africa
  5. Covid-positive doctor speaks out to end stigma South Africa

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X