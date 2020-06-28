South Africa

Covid-19 infections spike by more than 7,000 in one day

28 June 2020 - 10:14 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. File picture.
Image: Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The total number of Covid-19 deaths stood at 2,413 on Saturday, with 131,800 confirmed cases.

This is a 7,210 jump in the number of confirmed cases from the last report by the national health department.

“Regrettably, we report a further 73 Covid-19 related deaths — three from KwaZulu-Natal, 13 from the Eastern Cape, 17 from Gauteng province and 40 from the Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 2,413.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 1.8%.  The number of recoveries is 67,094 which translates to a recovery rate of 50.9%,” said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

According to the statistics, 1,732 patients from the Western Cape, the hardest hit province, have died. In comparison, the Northern Cape only has one death.

The Western Cape remains an epicentre with 59,315 confirmed cases while the Northern Cape recorded the least number of 355.

To date, 1,529,009 tests have been completed in total, with 35,905 new tests reported.

