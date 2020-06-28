South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Santaco to brief media on relief fund impasse after Mbalula rain checked twice

28 June 2020 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula addresses the media at Soshanguve on June 22 2020 following the taxi strike announced by Santaco.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Santaco to brief media on taxi inustry stance on Covid-19 relief debacle after Mbalula rain checked twice 

June 28 2020 - 06:20

Santaco is expected to outline a way foward in resolving differences between the council and government after transport minister Fikile Mbalula postponed his meeting with the taxi industry on two occassions.

