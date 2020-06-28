COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Santaco to brief media on relief fund impasse after Mbalula rain checked twice
28 June 2020 - 06:30
June 28 2020 - 09:17
Treating TB in the time of Covid-19
TB treatment in the time of #COVID19:— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 28, 2020
Treatment should continue uninterrupted to safeguard a patient’s health, reduce transmission and prevent the development of drug-resistance. pic.twitter.com/i8mFhA5W59
Santaco to brief media on taxi inustry stance on Covid-19 relief debacle after Mbalula rain checked twice
June 28 2020 - 06:20
Santaco is expected to outline a way foward in resolving differences between the council and government after transport minister Fikile Mbalula postponed his meeting with the taxi industry on two occassions.
SANTACO national leadership held a meeting that just concluded. The meeting considered implications of the postponement of the planned meeting with Transport Minister on the taxi industry. A press conference will be held tomorrow afternoon to announce decisions of the leadership.— SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) June 27, 2020