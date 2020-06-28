Four more violent incidents by mental health patients at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital

Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto has recorded four more violent incidents by mental health patients since the stabbing to death by a psychiatric patient on May 8.

MEC Bandile Masuku revealed in a written reply to questions posed by DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom in the Gauteng Legislation. In May, Edwin Zazayokwe, 86, died after he was attacked and stabbed multiple times in the chest with a sharp object, allegedly by a 17-year-old mentally ill patient at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital.

The teen also allegedly attacked a 75-year-old patient with the object, injuring him. The attack happened just a day after the teenager had allegedly slapped the elderly men in the medical ward and nothing was done about it, a nurse at the hospital revealed.