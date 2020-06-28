South Africa

IN PICTURES | Cape Town residents brave heavy rain to protest against gender-based violence

28 June 2020 - 17:48 By TimesLIVE

Members of the community of Philippi in Cape Town braved heavy rain on Saturday to march to the Nyanga police station to protest against gender-based violence which has engulfed the country.

A number of women and children have been raped or killed by men in recent weeks, which has prompted a number of marches and President Cyril Ramaphosa to call for men to take the lead in the fight against violence on women and children.

