South Africa

Nersa mistake could cause huge Eskom tariff increases — report

28 June 2020 - 17:19 By TimesLIVE
Eskom has fought Nersa's proposed tariff increases in court.
Eskom has fought Nersa's proposed tariff increases in court.
Image: Eskom

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has conceded it had made calculation mistakes when it approved tariff increases for Eskom, a move that could see consumers throttled by a 15% electricity tariff increase next year, according to Rapport newspaper.

Eskom on Wednesday proposed in a virtual court hearing that tariffs be increased by 15% next year instead of the 5.22% that had been approved by Nersa, the Afrikaans Sunday paper reported.

This would mean an increase five times the inflation rate.

But Nersa has asked the judge to refer the matter back to the body so it can fix its calculation mistake, instead of having the courts decide on the matter.

Judgment was reserved.

READ MORE

Double the price for Joburg prepaid electricity? Here's what you should know

The proposed rates are at the public consultation stage and stakeholders have until June 23 to comment.
News
3 weeks ago

Brace for another hike in electricity tariffs

Consumers can brace themselves for another hike in electricity tariffs.
News
2 months ago

Eskom wins key court case in price increase battle with regulator

A court has set aside the Eskom tariff decision for 2018/19 made by the National Energy Regulator of SA.
Business
3 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘I’m running late’: last message of man found dead at Midrand restaurant South Africa
  2. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  3. How to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19 South Africa
  4. 'Cigarettes are not essential': Court orders tobacco ban to stay in place South Africa
  5. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X