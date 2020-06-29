A few 'hiccups' but school feeding on track, education department insists

It said a structural interdict is required so that there is court supervision in future.

But Mweli said feeding continued through the department of social development, even during the hard lockdown and, at the time of deposing his affidavit, he expected the national nutritional programme to be functioning in all provinces from June 22.

He said in some provinces, the target of feeding all pupils, not just those at school, had been achieved; in others, there were glitches that were being addressed.

“Although nearly all the schools were ready to commence with the programme on June 8 [when most schools opened for grades seven and 12], everyone had to adapt and adjust to a new reality. It took about two weeks to sort out a few hiccups.

“I am not looking for an excuse, but the harsh reality is that the government does not have unlimited resources ... We could not put all our resources immediately and fully behind only the NSNP. We have also put in monitoring systems so that we can pick up any logistical problems on the ground and address situations as they arise in the daily running and operation of the programme,” he said.

But EE general secretary Noncedo Madubedube said Mweli had provided no evidence that meals were now being provided, only “generalised statements of good intention”.