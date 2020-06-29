South Africa

A few 'hiccups' but school feeding on track, education department insists

Civil society takes minister Angie Motshekga to court for 'empty promise'

29 June 2020 - 10:49 By Tania Broughton
GroundUp reported in April how Lucinda Evans has been cooking meals to feed more than 1,000 children in Lavender Hill from her garage since the start of the lockdown.
GroundUp reported in April how Lucinda Evans has been cooking meals to feed more than 1,000 children in Lavender Hill from her garage since the start of the lockdown.
Image: GroundUp/Archive photo: Brenton Geach

The department of basic education says that bar “a few hiccups”, the nationwide schools feeding scheme is up and running. But teachers, parents and pupils have told civil society organisations this is not the case.

Director-general Mathanzima Mweli said there was no need for court intervention and minister Angie Motshekga never backtracked on a promise to reinstate the National Schools Nutrition Programme (NSNP), which feeds about 9.6-million children, irrespective of whether they are back at school.

This is in his written response to an urgent application launched in the North Gauteng High Court by Equal Education (EE), supported by the Equal Education Law Centre and SECTION27.

In the matter set down for July 2, EE wants the court to declare that all qualifying pupils, regardless of whether they have resumed classes, must receive a daily meal, and that the minister and provincial MECs (barring the Western Cape, which has publicly committed to rolling out school feeding) are in breach of their constitutional duties.

Risks to SA's malnourished, 'home alone' children means schools must reopen: Study

After nearly 11 weeks, 90% of children are still not allowed to go to school or see their friends and family outside their homes as a result of the ...
News
1 week ago

It said a structural interdict is required so that there is court supervision in future. 

But Mweli said feeding continued through the department of social development, even during the hard lockdown and, at the time of deposing his affidavit, he expected the national nutritional programme to be functioning in all provinces from June 22.

He said in some provinces, the target of feeding all pupils, not just those at school, had been achieved; in others, there were glitches that were being addressed.

“Although nearly all the schools were ready to commence with the programme on June 8 [when most schools opened for grades seven and 12], everyone had to adapt and adjust to a new reality. It took about two weeks to sort out a few hiccups.

“I am not looking for an excuse, but the harsh reality is that the government does not have unlimited resources ... We could not put all our resources immediately and fully behind only the NSNP. We have also put in monitoring systems so that we can pick up any logistical problems on the ground and address situations as they arise in the daily running and operation of the programme,” he said.

But EE general secretary Noncedo Madubedube said Mweli had provided no evidence that meals were now being provided, only “generalised statements of good intention”.

In her affidavit, she said the department did not respond to the personal experiences of pupils about the devastating impact the suspension of the programme had had on them.

Recent evidence collected by EE shows that “large numbers” of pupils were not being fed.

“On June 23, we conducted an urgent investigation into what the position is on the ground by contacting a sample of schools, learners and parents. In short, it shows that the NSNP has not been rolled out to all qualifying learners in all grades. In Limpopo, even learners in grades seven and 12 are not receiving sufficient food.”

The snap survey was conducted by contacting about 70 schools, 27 parents and several pupils in five provinces.

Madubedube urged that the court must consider this evidence “in the interests of justice”.

“These are urgent proceedings, affecting the daily breach of the constitutional rights of millions of children. It concerns whether they will continue to go hungry.

“If the department can produce evidence showing that they have complied with their constitutional and statutory obligations, that will bring the litigation to an end. The fact is, the commitment to resume the NSNP remains an empty promise,” she said.

  • This article was first published by GroundUp.

MORE

Court bid to reinstate school feeding programme

Education activists and some schools are taking basic education minister Angie Motshekga to court after she “backtracked” on a promise to reinstate ...
News
2 weeks ago

No more playing, eating outside during lunch is the new normal at school

Eating in classrooms and no playtime during breaks will be the new normal at school, said a principal.
News
2 weeks ago

School children sell cigarettes to help make ends meet

Children have become part of the illicit cigarette trade due to the effects of Covid-19 and the need to provide for their families.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. How to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News
  4. Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates ... News
  5. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X