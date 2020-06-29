South Africa

Acsa welcomes reopening of three more airports for business travel

29 June 2020 - 21:20 By ERNEST MABUZA
Business travel will resume from airports in Port Elizabeth, Upington and Bloemfontein from Wednesday.
Business travel will resume from airports in Port Elizabeth, Upington and Bloemfontein from Wednesday.
Image: Gui Yong Kang/123rf.com

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has welcomed Monday's announcement by transport minister Fikile Mbalula that three more airports will be opened for business travel from July 1: Port Elizabeth, Upington and Bloemfontein.

Acsa spokesperson Gopolang Peme said managers and staff of the airports had been preparing and would have all the required measures in place by Wednesday.

“Airport management and staff have been getting ready for this moment for a few weeks now. They have implemented the extensive physical measures that are required by the regulations. Airport staff have been trained and are ready to activate the new procedures,” he said.

Peme said Acsa was aware of the role that regional airports play in connecting the economy across provinces. “We are therefore very much looking forward to playing our role in supporting the national efforts to reconnect, recover and rebuild economic activity,” he said.

Interprovincial leisure travel not allowed: tourism department

Tourism spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota confirmed on Monday that activities allowed under enhanced level 3 can only happen within one's ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Acsa reopened its three largest airports from June 1 for business passengers. These are OR Tambo International, Cape Town International and King Shaka International.

Peme said for the first month, new operating procedures have worked well at the Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg airports.

“We have made some adjustments along the way, but we are pleased with the way things are working and especially with the positive response of passengers so far.”

He said passengers must familiarise themselves with the new procedures at the airports.

Passengers must use drop-and-go facilities or public transport as only passengers will be allowed into the terminal building. "Meeters and greeters" will not be allowed.

A number of access points have been closed at each airport. Physical distancing rules will apply at the terminal entrance.

Acsa added that masks were compulsory from entry to the airport all the way through a flight and out of the destination airport.

READ MORE:

Fikile Mbalula satisfied that OR Tambo is ready for domestic flights

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says he is satisfied with the measures put in place at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg as domestic ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

What you'll need to do before you can board a local flight in lockdown level 3

Vending machines filled with 'Covid-19 essentials' and lots of social distancing stickers - here's what OR Tambo International Airport looks like now ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

'SA is not a banana republic': Fikile Mbalula to defiant taxi industry

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has told taxi bosses they can report him to President Cyril Ramaphosa if they are unhappy with how he has handled ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. How to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  4. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News
  5. Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates ... News

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X