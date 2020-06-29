Business as usual at ranks as taxis operate at full capacity

It is back to business at the Germiston taxi rank on Monday following an announcement by taxi associations.

At the taxi rank in Ekurhuleni, queue marshalls packed vehicles to full capacity in line with the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) announcement yesterday, SowetanLIVE reports.

Commuters boarded taxis without complaint and departed to different destinations in Gauteng with vehicles loaded to 100% capacity. Taxis have been operating at 70% capacity as part of government interventions to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19. Some taxi associations, however, started operating at full capacity last week as they felt they had incurred too many losses during the lockdown.

At the Germiston rank, commuters heading to other provinces braved the cold and boarded taxis. One taxi travelling to Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal had only three passengers and their bags inside. The commuters told Sowetan they did not believe police would give them problems during their journey.