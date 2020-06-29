Cape Town narrowly escaped germ 'catastrophe' in 2016, Mayosi report reveals

A potential infectious disease “catastrophe” was narrowly averted at the University of Cape Town during the 2016 Fees Must Fall protests.

The incident happened when students tried to break into laboratories at the Institute of Infectious Diseases and Molecular Medicine, according to a panel which investigated events leading to the suicide of dean of health sciences Prof Bongani Mayosi two years later.

News of the near-disaster has not emerged until now, and the head of the panel that investigated the Mayosi affair said it was information he and his three colleagues could not ignore.

“When it featured in the narratives of some of the people who worked in that environment, we felt it was important enough for us to bring it to the university’s attention,” Prof Thandabantu Nhlapo told TimesLIVE.