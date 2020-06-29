Covid-19 cases double in KZN schools in a week

“Obviously, no measures can replace strict adherence to health protocols and regulations. Both the departments of health and education have handled the cases extremely well,” he said.

“We are encouraging people to allow the department of health to take a lead in managing Covid-19 cases even in schools. The health department will assess the situation in every school that has a positive case. This will include giving advice whether everyone needs to be tested or testing will be limited to primary/close contacts. We want to emphasise once more that the safety of our learners, teachers and support staff is always a priority.”

He added that there was no need to suspend classes for 14 days when a case was reported.

“Ordinarily, it should take the department of education not more than three days to decontaminate an affected school and thereafter allow teaching and learning to continue,” Zikalala said.