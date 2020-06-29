South Africa

Covid-19 test kits dumped on side of N2 between East London and King William’s Town

29 June 2020 - 15:22 By Kathryn Kimberley
The Eastern Cape health department and NHLS are investigating the discovery of Covid-19 test kits found dumped on the side of the N2 between King William's Town and East London. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

Covid-19 test kits, one labelled for Grey Provincial Hospital in King William’s Town, were found dumped on the side of the N2 between East London and King William’s Town on Monday morning.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the matter was being investigated by the department, as well as the National Health Laboratory Services, reports HeraldLIVE.

Kupelo said a statement on the matter would be released later on Monday.

He was unable to say at this stage exactly how many test kits had been dumped or why.

This is a developing story.

