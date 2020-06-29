Lockdown level 3: you may leave your home to exercise with three friends

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published new regulations outlining which activities and businesses are allowed under the advanced level 3 lockdown.

The amended regulations come after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier this month that more businesses would be allowed to reopen, and some restrictions would be eased.

Under the new regulations, restaurants, casinos, cinemas and theatres are allowed only 50 guests, or the number of guests should not exceed “more than 50% of the available floor space”.

These facilities can reopen only once safety protocols have been published “by the responsible cabinet minister”.

Citizens can now leave their homes to meet three friends and exercise in a group between 6am and 6pm, provided that social distancing is maintained.

However, visiting family members in their homes is still prohibited.

To date, SA has 138,134 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 2, 456 deaths.

These are the changes and what is still banned under advanced level 3 of the lockdown.

Changes

Council meetings and gatherings are allowed in local government buildings.

Religious gatherings of 50 people or less are permitted if the chosen venue can accommodate social distancing.

Workplace gatherings for professional purposes, such as conferences, will be permitted under strict conditions.

Museums and art galleries can open to the public if health protocols and social distancing measures are in place.

Exercise between the hours of 6am to 6pm is allowed, provided this is not done in groups of more than four people.

Contact sports will be allowed, but only for training.

Theatres can open subject to a limitation on performers and crew to a maximum of 15 persons, including live streaming or recording for distribution on digital platforms.

Cinemas can operate only at 50% of capacity.

What remains banned:

Social visits are still prohibited.

Gyms and fitness centres cannot reopen.

Beaches and public parks remain closed.

Home-sharing accommodation, like Airbnb, cannot reopen.

Domestic air travel for leisure is not permitted.

Sports fields and swimming pools remain closed.

Fetes and bazaars are not permitted.

Night clubs, bars, taverns and shebeens cannot reopen.

The latest government gazette can be accessed here.