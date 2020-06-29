South Africa

More than 230,000 applications pour in for 2021 places at Gauteng schools

29 June 2020 - 16:35 By ERNEST MABUZA
The Gauteng department of education had registered 233,035 applications for admission to grades 1 and 8 by noon on Monday.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The department opened its online application system last Thursday. It will close on July 25.

Parents of all pupils in grades R and 7 must apply for admission of their children to grades 1 and 8 for the 2021 academic year via the department's online application platform.

Of the applications received by noon on Monday, 100,599 were for grade 1 and 132,436 for  grade 8.

