Safety measures not observed at Livingstone Hospital, report warns

The cause is clearly an oversight by management, the report says.

“The effect is that it creates the risk of spreading the virus to employees and patients/the public.

“This may result in the spread of the virus to the community and the closing of the facility.

“Furthermore, if the required PPE is not used properly and sanitising is not done, the staff may be accused of being negligent, and this may have financial implications for the department.”

The hospital management has to take immediate steps to rectify the situation, the report says.

“Management should put measures in place to ensure staff adhere to all protocols relating to PPE and sanitising, and disciplinary action should be taken against staff who do not comply.”

The report also highlights poor screening controls.

“We observed that all visitors are not screened daily upon entry to the facility,” it says.

“Therefore, there is no full record of everyone who visited the facility on a particular day, and a person who might have coronavirus symptoms may be allowed to enter.

“Furthermore, staff are not screened daily before they start a shift.

“Temperatures are not taken at the administration block due to a lack of thermometers.”

Once again, the problem is oversight by management and, more specifically, gate security officials are not adequately trained on how to handle visitors, according to the report.

“If everyone entering the facility is not screened, there is a huge risk of them unknowingly spreading the virus if they have symptoms and they are not immediately isolated.”

The report notes further that Livingstone Hospital does not have an appointed compliance officer.

“The cause is oversight by management and shortage of staff, and the effect is no monitoring of the screening team and no accountability if the screening team is not functioning, as required by guidelines.”

To rectify the problem, management needed to appoint a compliance officer who, besides monitoring the screening team, should ensure all staff members and patients adhered to Covid-19 guidelines.

It said management should furthermore ensure all surgical masks and gloves were correctly disposed of, and staff should be reminded of this.

“Proper waste management protocols must be maintained, and bags must be sealed and placed in a safe and secure space ready for collection by the waste company.”

According to the report, there was also a problem with the use of lifts in the hospital, with people not adhering to the social distancing minimum of 1.5m, and using their fingers instead of their elbows or alternatives to press the lift buttons.