Santaco on business as usual, safety measures and rejecting that R1.3bn offer

The SA National Taxi Association (Santaco) on Sunday announced it would start operating at full capacity on Monday to make up for losses suffered by the industry during the lockdown.

The association’s president, Philip Taaibosch, detailed a plan of action during a media briefing.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula later pleaded with the industry to reconsider this decision. He said while his department had expressed support for the review of resuming operations at 100%, taxi operators must heed the law until an official decision is made.