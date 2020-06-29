South Africa

Trial expected to shed light on brutal murder of Thoriso Themane

29 June 2020 - 10:18 By Naledi Shange
Nine children and two adults implicated in the death of Thoriso Themane in Flora Park are expected to stand trial on Monday.
Nine children and two adults implicated in the death of Thoriso Themane in Flora Park are expected to stand trial on Monday.
Image: Twitter/@Suna_Rizmo

Nine children and two adults are expected to go on trial on Monday for the murder of church musician Thoriso Themane from Flora Park in Limpopo.

The 28-year-old was beaten to death more than a year ago.

The trial is expected to get under way at the high court in Limpopo. The accused are all out on bail.

Themane's killing sent shock waves through the country as gruesome videos, allegedly captured by his attackers, showed how he was beaten until he was helpless, then carried and later dumped. In one of the clips, people could be heard telling him he would die.

The attack happened on February 23 2019 near the Flora Park dam, less than 2km from Themane's home.

The trial is expected to shed light on how the musician became the subject of the deadly attack.

MORE

Mother of Thoriso Themane blames cops for missing court appearance

The mother of Thoriso Themane - the Limpopo man who died two months ago after he was brutally attacked by a group of pupils in Polokwane - is angry ...
News
1 year ago

Cop's son implicated in Themane murder claims self-defence in separate stabbing case

One of the six teenagers accused of killing Thoriso Themane told the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday that he was acting in self-defence ...
News
1 year ago

WATCH | Kids who kill: an in-depth look into the murder of Thorisho Themane

"Every time I pass his room, I look at his bed and I get emotional."
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. How to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News
  4. Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates ... News
  5. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X