South Africa

UZKN secures Covid-19 rapid-testing tool from Gift of the Givers

29 June 2020 - 16:16 By Nivashni Nair
Prof Anil Chuturgoon, Dr Veron Ramsuran and Dr Lungi Mkhize-Kwitshana from the UKZN College of Health Sciences receive the new equipment for Covid-19 testing.
Prof Anil Chuturgoon, Dr Veron Ramsuran and Dr Lungi Mkhize-Kwitshana from the UKZN College of Health Sciences receive the new equipment for Covid-19 testing.
Image: supplied

The College of Health Sciences at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) can now give a Covid-19 test result in just six hours, thanks to a new instrument called the Ilex Genechecker.

The "ultra-fast PCR" [polymerase chain reaction], valued at almost R175,000, was donated by Gift of the Givers following a request made by UKZN researchers Prof Anil Chuturgoon, Dr Veron Ramsuran and Dr Lorna Madurai.

The instrument was handed over to the university on Thursday and placed at its microbiology laboratory at Howard campus, a facility currently used for testing for Covid-19.

"This generous donation will greatly enhance our existing capacity to provide rapid results on Covid-19 tests for both our staff and students," said Chuturgoon, who is the acting dean of research at the college and a lead researcher in Covid-19 testing at UKZN.

SA in top 20 of new daily Covid-19 cases as health officials prepare for battle

As SA battles shortages of oxygen and hospital beds, the country's Covid-19 infection rate continues to rise, pushing it into the top 20 of daily ...
News
4 hours ago

"At the same time, by extending our testing facility to external stakeholders, we are able to generate much needed third-stream income for the university."

The university said in a statement on Monday that the generosity of Gift of the Givers and its founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - who is an ardent supporter of his alma mater, UKZN - is notable at a time when the institution and other universities across the world grapple to contribute to the alleviation of this pandemic.

"We are very excited to have access to this advanced technology, which will have a huge impact - especially with regard to speedy turnaround times, particularly for high-risk situations," said Ramsuran.  

His sentiments were echoed by Dr Lungi Mkhize-Kwitshana, a researcher at the college, who noted that "the instrument would also contribute and enhance the excellent research endeavours within the college". 

"What makes the UKZN extra special is the quality, resilience and expertise of individuals and departments that continuously raise the bar for others to emulate," said Sooliman.

"Gift of the Givers' Covid-19 samples are tested at this very same UKZN facility. The professionalism, expertise, research ethic, humility and sincere dedication to humanity is unmistakable.

"Supporting such an institution with an Ilex testing machine, to be honest, is just not enough. Prof Chuturgoon and his team of stalwarts do incredible justice to a great institution."

READ MORE:

More than 450 KZN health and government workers test positive for Covid-19

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday revealed that more than 450 health-care workers have tested positive for Covid-19 in the province
News
7 hours ago

Lab service dismisses fears about 'false negative' Covid-19 tests

The National Health Laboratory Service has dismissed claims that there is no clinical value in the health department's strategy to test Covid-19 ...
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 infections spike by more than 7,000 in one day

The total number of Covid-19 deaths stood at 2,413 on Saturday, with 131,800 confirmed cases.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. How to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News
  4. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  5. Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates ... News

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X