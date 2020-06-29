UZKN secures Covid-19 rapid-testing tool from Gift of the Givers

The College of Health Sciences at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) can now give a Covid-19 test result in just six hours, thanks to a new instrument called the Ilex Genechecker.

The "ultra-fast PCR" [polymerase chain reaction], valued at almost R175,000, was donated by Gift of the Givers following a request made by UKZN researchers Prof Anil Chuturgoon, Dr Veron Ramsuran and Dr Lorna Madurai.

The instrument was handed over to the university on Thursday and placed at its microbiology laboratory at Howard campus, a facility currently used for testing for Covid-19.

"This generous donation will greatly enhance our existing capacity to provide rapid results on Covid-19 tests for both our staff and students," said Chuturgoon, who is the acting dean of research at the college and a lead researcher in Covid-19 testing at UKZN.