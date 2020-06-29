WATCH | Gales and storms leave trail of destruction, power outages in Cape Town
Heavy rains and storms have left parts of Cape Town swamped during the second cold front to hit this month.
Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Cape Town at the weekend, with some parts of the city also experiencing the aftermath of gale-force winds causing power outages, destroying homes, damaging cars and uprooting trees.
TimesLIVE reported that another cold front was expected later this week.
SA Weather Services spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said the cold front that hit the coast at the weekend was normal, and not the last one.
The next cold front is expected from Thursday, with expected minimum temperatures of -6°C. This is expected to affect the western and southern parts of the country.
The city said it was working to attend to hundreds of power outages across the metro, including in Wynberg, Bergvliet, Bonteheuwel and Athlone.
“We apologise for any inconvenience," said the city. “Prolonged outages should be expected because of the sheer volume of faults caused by the damaged power infrastructure after the strong winds and rain.”
The city said it was unable to say how long it would take to restore individual faults.
“With the rain and wind easing up a bit in some areas, it should help us in restoring power to affected areas.”
No deaths have been reported during the storms.
See some of the footage here:
Severe weather as cold fronts wreak havoc in Wynberg, #CapeTown @TimesLIVE @SAWeatherServic @WesternCapeGov @CPTRoadblocks @CapeTown pic.twitter.com/GaT5vvLaq7— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) June 27, 2020
Crazy wind today in Cape Town. No wonder its called "Kaap van storms"!#CapeStorm #capeofstorms #capetown #winter #trees #crazy pic.twitter.com/3eupC3xLru— Anzel Botha (@anzel_botha) June 27, 2020
Please spare a thought for people in informal settlements in Cape Town. #CapeStorm pic.twitter.com/WX9ncp1sQZ— tawanda chivese (@TChivese) June 28, 2020
The downpour part of the ride 🤣 #CapeStorm pic.twitter.com/xDMCd6VnGm— Stephen Howarth (@cape365) June 28, 2020
Winds, rain and heavy storm decided to give our roof a hard time yesterday.#rain #storms #CapeTown #CapeStorm #capeofstorms #roof pic.twitter.com/RLjzlgjJRi— @BradvBeuge (@BradvB4) June 28, 2020