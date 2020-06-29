South Africa

WATCH | Gales and storms leave trail of destruction, power outages in Cape Town

29 June 2020 - 13:11 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Severe weather wreaked havoc in Wynberg, Cape Town, and more storms are on the way.
Severe weather wreaked havoc in Wynberg, Cape Town, and more storms are on the way.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Heavy rains and storms have left parts of Cape Town swamped during the second cold front to hit this month.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Cape Town at the weekend, with some parts of the city also experiencing the aftermath of gale-force winds causing power outages, destroying homes, damaging cars and uprooting trees.

TimesLIVE reported that another cold front was expected later this week.

SA Weather Services spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said the cold front that hit the coast at the weekend was normal, and not the last one.

The next cold front is expected from Thursday, with expected minimum temperatures of -6°C. This is expected to affect the western and southern parts of the country.

More brrr! Another cold front is on its way this week

South Africans can brace themselves for another cold front later this week, short on the heels of two cold fronts that hit the Western Cape at the ...
News
23 hours ago

The city said it was working to attend to hundreds of power outages across the metro, including in Wynberg, Bergvliet, Bonteheuwel and Athlone.

“We apologise for any inconvenience," said the city. “Prolonged outages should be expected because of the sheer volume of faults caused by the damaged power infrastructure after the strong winds and rain.”

The city said it was unable to say how long it would take to restore individual faults.

“With the rain and wind easing up a bit in some areas, it should help us in restoring power to affected areas.”

No deaths have been reported during the storms.

See some of the footage here:

More brrr! Another cold front is on its way this week

South Africans can brace themselves for another cold front later this week, short on the heels of two cold fronts that hit the Western Cape at the ...
News
23 hours ago

Storm accompanied by gale-force winds and flooding wreaks havoc in Cape Town

A severe storm accompanied by gale-force winds and flooding wreaked havoc in Cape Town on Saturday morning, as another cold front hit the Western ...
News
1 day ago

IN PICTURES | Cape Town residents brave heavy rain to protest against gender-based violence

Members of the community of Philippi in Cape Town braved heavy rain on Saturday to march to the Nyanga police station to protest against gender-based ...
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. How to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News
  4. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  5. Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates ... News

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X