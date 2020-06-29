WATCH | Gales and storms leave trail of destruction, power outages in Cape Town

Heavy rains and storms have left parts of Cape Town swamped during the second cold front to hit this month.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Cape Town at the weekend, with some parts of the city also experiencing the aftermath of gale-force winds causing power outages, destroying homes, damaging cars and uprooting trees.

TimesLIVE reported that another cold front was expected later this week.

SA Weather Services spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said the cold front that hit the coast at the weekend was normal, and not the last one.

The next cold front is expected from Thursday, with expected minimum temperatures of -6°C. This is expected to affect the western and southern parts of the country.