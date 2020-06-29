WATCH | Field hospitals have 'Covid-19 covered ... for now': Western Cape health MEC

The Western Cape’s provincial minister of health Nomafrench Mbombo visited the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday to receive donations made by Shoprite to the patients in the temporary field hospital.

While Mbombo was visiting, the MEC gave insight into how the field hospitals around the province were faring and how prepared the Western Cape is for any possible spike in hospitalisations.

“There have been 24 deaths but the temporary hospital hasn't been used to full capacity,” said Mbombo. “We have a new facility opening on Wednesday [July 1] to accommodate the east side of the metro. So when it comes to the hospital beds we are covered but we don't know what is coming,” she said.