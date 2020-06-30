South Africa

Bloemfontein police station closed after cops test positive for Covid-19

30 June 2020 - 07:12 By Iavan Pijoos
This is the second time the Mangaung police station has had to be closed.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The Mangaung police station had to be shut down after three police officers tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said this is the second time the station has had to be closed.

Mbambo said the station would undergo decontamination and members would be subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

Complaints and incidents should be reported at the nearest police stations, including Heidedal, Kagisanong and Batho.

Mbambo said telephone lines would not be functional but the 10111 number can be contacted for any emergencies and urgent complaints.

