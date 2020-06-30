South Africa

Community members attack man who allegedly raped 70-year-old woman

30 June 2020 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
An elderly woman was allegedly raped in the Siyahlala informal settlement in Nyanga on Saturday.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

A 50-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg magistrates’ court on Tuesday in connection with the rape of a 70-year-old woman.

The alleged attack took place at the Siyahlala informal settlement in Nyanga on Saturday, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The suspect was hospitalised after community members attacked him on being alerted to the rape by the victim.

"Preliminary reports suggest the suspect was in the home of the victim and her husband when the suspect sent the husband to run an errand. After the husband left the house, the suspect raped the 70-year-old woman."

No further details were immediately available.

