South Africa

Covid-19: 2,376 people are being treated in hospitals across Gauteng

30 June 2020 - 15:24 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The number of people in Gauteng who have died as a result of Covid-19 has reached 180.
The number of people in Gauteng who have died as a result of Covid-19 has reached 180.
Image: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

Gauteng is moving closer to recording 40,000 Covid-19 infections, and the provincial death toll is now 180.

The provincial health department said on Tuesday that the total number of infections stood at 39,841, and there had been 10,534 recoveries. 

Gauteng has seen a rapid jump in the number of infections as the coronavirus spreads.

On Tuesday health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said 28,832 people had been identified after coming into contact with people who have Covid-19, and of these 18,137 were cleared after 14 days without showing any symptoms. 

"A total number of 2,376 of people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities," she said. 

Johannesburg has the most cases in the province at 19,529, 85 deaths and 5,735 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni has 8,429 cases, 40 deaths and 2,378 recoveries. Tshwane is the third worst affected area with 6,184 cases, 21 deaths and 1,606 recoveries.  

Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen are among the worst affected areas. 

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has warned that the province may emerge as the country's new epicentre of infection in the coming days.  

He cited inward migration, large populations in the metros and congregating of people as some of the reasons behind the increase in infections.

MORE

Gauteng looking at 'intermittent' lockdown as it prepares for worst in Covid-19 cases

Gauteng had by Monday recorded 39,841 Covid-19 cases with 180 deaths.
News
5 hours ago

Gauteng's 'Covid-19 storm' cannot be prayed away, says premier David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura has warned residents about a 'Covid-19 storm' that can't be prayed away.
Politics
5 hours ago

Oxygen demand surges in Gauteng as Covid-19 cases rise

The Gauteng health department has seen an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks, resulting in a high demand for oxygen and ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  3. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News
  4. Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates ... News
  5. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X