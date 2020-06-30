COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Push by taxi operators to run at 100% capacity will be paid for in lives

June 30 2020 - 09:20

Cape Town's brand new mortuary almost ready

Construction of Cape Town’s new state mortuary, which is to replace the battered Salt River Mortuary, is nearing completion, with only about 10% of the work still to complete.

The Western Cape health department says the R281m Observatory Forensic Pathology Institute is 87% complete and is due for completion midyear, about 10 months after its initial scheduled completion date of October 2019.

The new two-storey building, at the entrance of Groote Schuur hospital, is more than double the size of the existing mortuary and, when complete, will provide level 4 forensic services “aimed at extracting, analysing and preserving the integrity of evidence for use by the criminal justice system”, said the department.