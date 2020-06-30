COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Push by taxi operators to run at 100% capacity will be paid for in lives
South Africa has recorded 6,132 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday - with about half of those cases coming from Gauteng.
June 30 2020 - 09:20
Cape Town's brand new mortuary almost ready
Construction of Cape Town’s new state mortuary, which is to replace the battered Salt River Mortuary, is nearing completion, with only about 10% of the work still to complete.
The Western Cape health department says the R281m Observatory Forensic Pathology Institute is 87% complete and is due for completion midyear, about 10 months after its initial scheduled completion date of October 2019.
The new two-storey building, at the entrance of Groote Schuur hospital, is more than double the size of the existing mortuary and, when complete, will provide level 4 forensic services “aimed at extracting, analysing and preserving the integrity of evidence for use by the criminal justice system”, said the department.
June 30 2020 - 09:15
Japan pandemic jobless data mask woe for millions
Unlike most major global powers, Japan has been spared an explosion in unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, despite the world's third-biggest economy suffering its first recession in more than five years.
However, economists say the situation is not as rosy as the low headline figure may suggest, with millions struggling to make ends meet on precarious temporary contracts.
The latest figures published Tuesday showed Japan's unemployment rate climbed to 2.9 percent in May, up 0.3 percentage points from April and the third consecutive increase.
June 30 2020 - 08:15
Cecilia Makiwane Hospital takes strain with 122 staff members in quarantine
The high rate of Covid-19 infections among health workers at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital is threatening to collapse services at the Mdantsane facility, in East London.
So far 122 workers, including 85 nurses and doctors, have tested positive, removing them from work for 14 days.
June 30 2020 - 08:00
Another test for pupils as 6,275 teachers apply to work from home
A total of 6,275 teachers with underlying medical conditions have applied to work from home in four provinces.
And education departments vow teachers with comorbidities won’t just sit around doing nothing.
June 30 2020 - 07:14
From fraud allegations to faulty systems - how the UIF Covid-19 relief fund made headlines
Delayed payments, allegations of employers pocketing UIF payments meant for workers and investigations of fraud are some of the reasons why the Covid-19 Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (Ters) dominated headlines last week.
June 30 2020 - 07:14
June 30 2020 - 07:14
IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa calls for end to stigmatising citizens with Covid-19
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for unity during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying SA must do away with stigmatising those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In his latest newsletter, Ramaphosa said gone are the days when anyone could say they do not know anyone infected or affected by the virus.
June 30 2020 - 07:00
A vaccine before the end of 2021? Unlikely, says ‘bearer of bad news’
Get used to masks and social distancing until the end of 2021.
That's the word from chair of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, Prof Salim Abdool Karim.
June 30 2020 - 06:30
Private medical sector wants help to fight Covid-19
The private medical sector is willing to participate in the required national response to fight the spread of Covid-19.
June 30 2020 - 06:04
'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 days on a ventilator
For many South Africans, the Covid-19 statistics released each night are numbers. But for a Durban nurse, one of those numbers has a face - a face that she loved for 28 years.
June 30 2020 - 06:03
Taxis go full throttle to become super-spreaders
A renewed push by taxi operators to run at 100% capacity will be paid for in lives.
This is according to leading SA virologists and healthcare experts.
