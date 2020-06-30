South Africa

Doctors' culpable homicide trial delayed

30 June 2020 - 13:52 By Belinda Pheto
Paediatric surgeon Professor Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi were both granted bail in December 2019.
Image: Iavan Pijoos/TimesLIVE

The case against paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi was postponed to August 31 at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.

The two specialists are on R10,000 bail each. They are charged with culpable homicide relating to the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed.

The child died in October 2019 at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic hours after Beale performed what was meant to be a routine laparoscopic operation to stop reflux.

