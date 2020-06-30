Editors' forum wants investigation after Newzroom Afrika reporter shot

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has asked for an inquiry after a Newzroom Afrika reporter was injured during a protest at Kanyamazane, Mbombela, on Monday morning.

There was a standoff between police and taxi operators from the early hours of the morning over the taxi operators' demand to carry passenger loads at full capacity, in defiance of Covid-19 regulations. The law states taxis should not be more than 70% full..

Sanef has condemned the shooting of Mweli Masilela, as related to them by the reporter.

“I had just finished doing interviews with some taxi drivers who were protesting and blocking the main road leading into the Kanyamazane township. I was taking visuals of the blockade when police arrived on site and started firing rubber bullets.

“I was clearly visible carrying a video camera and tripod. That's why I don't understand why they had to shoot me. They didn't even give a warning for people to retreat. They just shouted "move, move" and fired, and that's when one rubber bullet hit me,” Masilela told Sanef from the hospital in which he was examined.