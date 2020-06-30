South Africa

From fraud allegations to faulty systems - how the UIF Covid-19 relief fund made headlines

30 June 2020 - 07:14 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi alleged that some employers did not pay employees their UIF Covid-19 relief funds.
Labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi alleged that some employers did not pay employees their UIF Covid-19 relief funds.
Image: Esa Alexander

Delayed payments, allegations of employers pocketing UIF payments meant for workers and investigations of fraud are some of the reasons why the Covid-19 Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (Ters) dominated headlines last week.

R5.7m alleged fraud

Twenty-five-year-old Tshwane resident Tshepang Phohole allegedly had R5.7m meant for Pretoria labour broker CSG Resources’ employees paid into his personal account. 

Sunday Times reported that Phohole, who is a warehouse employee, allegedly created an account on the UIF system using the company’s details.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the investigation has not been completed and therefore no arrests have been made. 

How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers

New tombstones and cafe renovations: this is how the family of a 25-year-old Pretoria warehouse worker blew through some of the R5.7m in Covid-19 ...
News
2 days ago

Durban company employees demand payments 

Employees of Durban-based underwear company Playtex demanded payments from employers, saying they had not been paid since the lockdown started and their salaries were cut by half.

They told TimesLIVE that some of the employees had allegedly been suspended for confronting the employer about payments. 

Another employee claimed they checked online and saw that their money had been paid to the company. 

Workers at Durban underwear factory protest over 'unpaid' UIF

Frustrated workers at Playtex, an undergarment manufacturer in Durban, have downed tools in protest over unpaid UIF Covid-19 relief funds.
News
5 days ago

Companies investigated for employee non-payment

Labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi said he would appoint auditors to track companies that have not paid employees what is due to them.

He said the department also learnt that some companies were lending employees their UIF payouts, while others only paid part of the money and not the full amount.

Nxesi said the department puts employees first and in some instances paid out companies which were not compliant.

Auditors appointed after companies 'fail to pay' workers Covid-19 relief funds

Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi has appointed auditors to follow the trail of money paid to companies since the start of the lockdown after ...
News
2 weeks ago

Business slams department for delayed payments

Business for SA Labour's Rob Legh said the department, and not the companies, was to blame for delayed payments caused by glitches in the IT system, which saw May payments only being processed after payday. The department had adjusted its system to pay employees directly after allegations that some companies were pocketing payments.

Legh said employees had been putting pressure on companies to pay them after Nxesi’s accusations.

MORE

Business says labour minister Thulas Nxesi wrong on UIF claims

Business has hit back at claims by the labour minister that companies are to blame for delays in getting emergency lockdown funding to workers, ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  3. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News
  4. Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates ... News
  5. How to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X