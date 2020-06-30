From fraud allegations to faulty systems - how the UIF Covid-19 relief fund made headlines

Delayed payments, allegations of employers pocketing UIF payments meant for workers and investigations of fraud are some of the reasons why the Covid-19 Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (Ters) dominated headlines last week.

R5.7m alleged fraud

Twenty-five-year-old Tshwane resident Tshepang Phohole allegedly had R5.7m meant for Pretoria labour broker CSG Resources’ employees paid into his personal account.

Sunday Times reported that Phohole, who is a warehouse employee, allegedly created an account on the UIF system using the company’s details.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the investigation has not been completed and therefore no arrests have been made.