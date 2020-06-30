Gamblers throw the dice as GrandWest Casino opens after over 100 days

Cape Town gamblers turned the tables on the lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

By 3pm, throngs of patrons had made their ways to GrandWest Casino, more than 100 days since the establishment closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. They were enthusiastic when the casino opened its doors at 4pm. But they were met with more stringent regulations than before.

General manager Mervyn Naidoo said they would leave nothing to chance.

“We are very happy ... very excited,” he said.

“Things have changed. We have to comply with the government regulations. Strictly no mask, no entry. You have to fill in a pre-entry questionnaire. You have your temperature taken. Before you walk into the premises you will have hands sanitised.