Gauteng hospital tariffs up by 'a reasonable' 4.9% from Wednesday

Paying patients at public hospitals will from Wednesday pay an increased service fee for procedures at public hospitals.

The Gauteng legislature’s committee on scrutiny of subordinate legislation (CSSL) has approved regulations which give effect to the annual adjustment fee of 4.9% on services payable by patients at provincial hospitals and for mortuary and ambulance services.

According to the committee, children under six, pregnant women, pensioners and anyone receiving social grants are exempt from paying for health-care services. This includes formally unemployed people.

In terms of the approved regulations, all foreign nationals are classified as fully paying patients, except for refugees with valid documents.

Provincial health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the idea that public services should not be paid for was a misconception.