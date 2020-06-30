Gauteng looking at 'intermittent' lockdown as it prepares for worst in Covid-19 cases

Masuku also said the health department hoped that it would be ready for a peak in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks.

“We are looking at what is called an intermittent lockdown, which we have seen in other countries is working quite well, where there will be a period of time where there will be opening, and there will be a period of time where there is a lockdown to contain infections.”

Masuku said the government was more concerned about the deliberate breach of lockdown regulations by citizens.

“People are even starting to deliberately organise parties and deliberately organising weddings. This is something we are trying to actively discourage,” he said.

Under the intermittent lockdown, Masuku said there would be a period where society will be open and there will be a period where there will be a lockdown to contain the infection.

“It has helped in other countries and the literature has shown that it could be one of the options. It is a matter that it is under discussion and we are considering it going forward.

“If we have the health-care sector collapse in Gauteng, it generally means that the whole care system in the country has collapsed. So we have to do almost everything to protect and save lives going forward,” he said.