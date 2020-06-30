South Africa

Historic warship 'partially sunk' in Durban harbour

30 June 2020 - 16:19 By Lwandile Bhengu
The SAS Durban partially sunk on Tuesday after taking on water overnight.
The SAS Durban partially sunk on Tuesday after taking on water overnight.
Image: Supplied

The historic SAS Durban warship at the city's maritime museum has partially sunk in the harbour.  

In a statement on Tuesday, the acting harbour master at the port of Durban, Capt Justin Adams, said the ship took on water overnight. 

“The vessel is understood to have taken on water overnight and sunk partially in shallow water with no individuals on board,” he said. 

There were no concerns of pollution as the vessel had no oil on board, he added.

The warship was built in the early 1950s to counter the threat posed by naval mines. According to the Durban local history museums website, the SAS Durban was one of three known survivors of the Ton-class minesweeper first developed for the Royal Navy in 1955. 

It was handed over to the museum in 1988 and used as a floating exhibit. It was recently reopened after undergoing renovations.

The eThekwini municipality has deployed diving teams to investigate the cause of the sinking, said Adams.

MORE

Death toll rises to 50 after migrant ship capsizes off Tunisian coast

The death toll from a ship packed with African migrants that sank off the Tunisian coast this week has risen to 50 after Tunisia recovered more ...
News
2 weeks ago

One man confirmed dead, 6 missing after boat capsizes near Cape Town

One man has died and six others are still missing after their boat capsized near Clifton beach, Cape Town.
News
4 months ago

Two people rescued after boat capsizes in Durban harbour

Two people were rescued after their boat capsized in the Durban harbour on Saturday.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  3. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News
  4. Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates ... News
  5. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X