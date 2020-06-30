Makoko the gorilla is doing well after surgery, 'enjoying time in the sun'
Makoko the gorrila is well on his way to celebrating his 35th birthday on July 9 following his successful surgery on Saturday last week.
The Johannesburg Zoo said Makoko underwent surgery to remove nasal growths. The procedure was done at the zoo’s veterinary hospital.
Makokou is set to undergo surgery to remove polyps relevant to chronic rhinitis tomorrow at the Joburg Zoo's Veterinary Hospital Send us your well wishes for Makokou 🦍Posted by The Johannesburg Zoo on Friday, June 19, 2020
Dr Kresen Pillay said Makoko was in pain post-surgery, but a team of specialists came up with a pain control regimen to which he responded positively. Pillay said the specialists are satisfied with his recovery and improvement in his condition.
The western lowland gorilla is enjoying the sun and the company of his care givers at the zoo.
“His appetite has increased and he is reacting and responding very well to his care givers. Over the past few days, he has been enjoying his time outside in the sunlight," said Pillay.
Makoko made global news headlines three weeks ago when he was airlifted from the zoo to the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital for a full examination and CT scan.
TimesLIVE reported at the time that the gorilla would be operated on by a team of eight specialists who have been assessing him since May.
At the time Pillay told TimesLIVE Makoko had formed growths in his nose, a common condition among gorillas.