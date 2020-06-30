Makoko the gorilla is doing well after surgery, 'enjoying time in the sun'

Dr Kresen Pillay said Makoko was in pain post-surgery, but a team of specialists came up with a pain control regimen to which he responded positively. Pillay said the specialists are satisfied with his recovery and improvement in his condition.

The western lowland gorilla is enjoying the sun and the company of his care givers at the zoo.

“His appetite has increased and he is reacting and responding very well to his care givers. Over the past few days, he has been enjoying his time outside in the sunlight," said Pillay.

Makoko made global news headlines three weeks ago when he was airlifted from the zoo to the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital for a full examination and CT scan.

TimesLIVE reported at the time that the gorilla would be operated on by a team of eight specialists who have been assessing him since May.

At the time Pillay told TimesLIVE Makoko had formed growths in his nose, a common condition among gorillas.