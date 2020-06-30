Nersa disputes weekend newspaper reports on tariff calculation 'errors'

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has disputed weekend reports about it conceding to making tariff calculation errors that would be costly to consumers.

Nersa spokesperson Charles Hlebela said on Tuesday that information contained in an article headlined ‘Consumers to pay for NERSA’s R100 billion mistake’ was factually incorrect.

“This statement is factually incorrect, as there were no mistakes in the calculations as inferred in the article and Nersa did not accede to any calculation mistakes.

“Secondly, the article incorrectly stated that 'consumers may pay R100bn for Nersa's mistakes'. This statement is also factually incorrect. Nersa may not be privy to [Sunday newspapers] City Press and Rapport’s calculations or assumptions in arriving at the R100bn that they allege ‘consumers may pay’, but as the most competent entity to determine Eskom tariffs, this number makes absolutely no sense,” Hlebela said.

“Thirdly, Nersa has acknowledged procedural unfairness when considering certain components of Eskom’s fourth multiyear price determination (MYPD4) application and the three regulatory clearing account (RCA) applications by not affording Eskom a greater opportunity to comment on its finding before finalising the applications.”