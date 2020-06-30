POLL| As SA's Covid-19 cases soar, are you still following lockdown rules?

SA continues to see a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths, since the country's first case was confirmed on March 5.

Since then, SA has been thrust among the top 20 countries with the highest daily infection rates, according to Worldometers.

As of Monday afternoon, health minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 2,456 deaths and 138,134 positive cases.

The Western Cape continues to be the epicentre, with 60,445 positive cases and 1,764 deaths. Gauteng follows with 36,895 positive cases and 174 deaths.