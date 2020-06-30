POLL| As SA's Covid-19 cases soar, are you still following lockdown rules?

South Africa

30 June 2020 - 07:14 By Cebelihle Bhengu
As Covid-19 cases continue to climb, Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says the province has a backlog of over 30,000 tests.
SA continues to see a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths, since the country's first case was confirmed on March 5.

Since then, SA has been thrust among the top 20 countries with the highest daily infection rates, according to Worldometers.

As of Monday afternoon, health minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 2,456 deaths and 138,134 positive cases.

The Western Cape continues to be the epicentre, with 60,445 positive cases and 1,764 deaths. Gauteng follows with 36,895 positive cases and 174 deaths.

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku told 702 on Monday that the provincial government is worried about malls and CBDs as these areas attract large numbers of people.

He said he is considering an “intermittent lockdown” to help reduce the transmission of Covid-19.

“We are looking at what is called an intermittent lockdown, which we have seen in other countries is working quite well. There will be a period of time where there will be opening and a period of time where there is a lockdown to contain infections,” he said.

On Sunday, TimesLIVE reported that Masuku said the province's laboratories were overwhelmed and had a backlog of up to 30,000 tests. He said the province would reach out to private labs to assist in getting more tests done.

