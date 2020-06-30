Prasa ready to go on Wednesday? We highly doubt it, says union

The United National Transport Union (Untu) says it seriously doubts if the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will be ready to resume its limited train services on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula inspected various sites belonging to Prasa in Pretoria ahead of the resumption of operations on July 1.

Mbalula said that while he was pleased with Prasa's overall state of readiness, more still needed to be done. He said Prasa would resume operations on four lines:

Pretoria to Pienaarspoort;

Cape Town to Simonstown;

East London to Berlin; and

Port Elizabeth to Uitenhage.

Untu said its doubts were due to the numerous reports of problems it had received from its members.