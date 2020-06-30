SAA business rescue practitioners 'faffing around' for six months: judge

SAA’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) received harsh criticism from judge Dennis Davis for “faffing around” for six months during an appeal on Tuesday against a labour court ruling in May ordering them to halt planned retrenchments at the airline.

Criticising the argument put forward that a retrenchment process was necessary to save SAA before a business rescue plan had been formulated, Davis said this normally took place afterwards “not at the first stage before a plan has been produced”.

Davis, who helped draft legislation surrounding business rescue, said this was “such an odd case” because it was “never envisaged” in the Companies Act that “six months down the line you would still have business rescue practitioners faffing around”.

“I have to tell you, I’ve been involved in these things since the beginning — I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The matter in the labour appeal court was heard by judge Davis, acting deputy judge president Violet Phatshoane and judge Cagney Musi. It follows a ruling in May by judge Andre van Niekerk which said a business rescue plan had to be presented before employees were invited to consult in a retrenchment process.