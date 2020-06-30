South Africa

UKZN medical student and staffer test positive for Covid-19

30 June 2020 - 11:24 By Suthentira Govender
All UKZN co-workers and fellow students who had direct contact with the staff member and student have been asked to self-isolate by staying at home for the next 14 days.
All UKZN co-workers and fellow students who had direct contact with the staff member and student have been asked to self-isolate by staying at home for the next 14 days.
Image: Sunday Times

A University of KwaZulu-Natal medical student and a staff member have both tested positive for Covid-19.

The university confirmed on Tuesday that the student, based at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine, had been taken for medical attention.

“Once assessed, the student will be referred to an appropriate isolation facility,” said university spokesperson Normah Zondo.

A staff member at the department of student residence affairs, based at the Howard College campus, has also contracted the coronavirus.

Zondo said the department's offices have been closed for disinfection.

“We are in the process of tracing possible contacts. As a precautionary measure, all co-workers and fellow students who have been in direct contact with the staff member and student have been asked to self-isolate by staying at home for the next 14 days,” said Zondo.

From Monday, one third of staff and students were due to start returning to the university as part of its phased-in approach.

“Every effort is made to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 virus at our campuses.

“The university has put in place health and safety measures to ensure safety on our campuses,” said Zondo.

MORE

UZKN secures Covid-19 rapid-testing tool from Gift of the Givers

The College of Health Sciences at the University of KwaZulu-Natal can now give a Covid-19 test result in just six hours, thanks to a new instrument ...
News
19 hours ago

UKZN ready to start phasing in return of students and staff

The University of KwaZulu-Natal will begin the first phase of opening its doors to a select cohort of students from June 29
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  3. Gauteng in the eye of Covid-19 storm as death bell tolls for SA News
  4. Minister says hubby quit company with govt contract but evidence indicates ... News
  5. How to tell the difference between an allergy and Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X