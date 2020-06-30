WATCH | Eastern Cape 'in crosshairs': patients abandoned, pupil fooling around in ward

Nurses abandoning pregnant patients, a quarantined pupil fooling around and Covid-19 testing kits found dumped on the freeway: the Eastern Cape health department is in the crosshairs.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday took to his Twitter account to announce that the ministry had deployed officials to the Eastern Cape to help the department.

“We are sending reinforcements to the province and keep going there to inspect the progress, we are seeing changes and are monitoring the situations,” he said.

In one incident, a video showing a pupil beating the isolation blues by riding up and down a hospital ward on a trolley left the provincial health department up in arms.

The pupil was part of a group of 204 pupils from the Makaula Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the pupil looked well enough to tend to his school work.

“While we have noted the learner is energetic and in high spirits, meaning he will easily beat Covid-19, the video is condemned in the strongest words possible,” Kupelo said. “We regard his actions as a sign of ill-discipline and boredom. The learner should rather use the 14 days in isolation to revise what he has learnt in school this year.

“Being in quarantine or isolation does not mean people are on holiday,” he said.