WATCH | Heartbreaking tales of rape at anti-GBV protest outside parliament

“Uyinene [Mrwetyana] was one of the women who showed us men would never have her power. She fought. Many of them have fought and we are fighting in their name,” Thandile Ngxikwe shouted into a loud-hailer to hundreds of protesters in Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

Protesters dressed in black held up signs as victims of sexual abuse spoke openly about their experiences.

“At 11 years old, I was molested by someone very close to my family, someone I trusted,” said Yolisa Zakufa. “I didn't know what was going on, I didn't know any better and I was too ashamed to say anything.”

The protesters lay on a damp road outside parliament and observed five minutes of silence for the victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

They said they were there to protest what they perceived as the government's lack of response to GBV.