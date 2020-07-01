South Africa

Biggest daily jump as 8,124 new cases of Covid-19 recorded

01 July 2020 - 21:01 By TimesLIVE
More than 8,000 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day increase in SA to date.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

SA had its biggest ever single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, with the health ministry reporting on Wednesday that 8,124 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The means there are now 159,333 cases across SA. The majority of the new cases were in Gauteng.

Also on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal became the four province - after the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng - to pass the 10,000 mark for confirmed infections. 

The ministry reported an additional 92 Covid-19 related deaths:

  • 37 from the Western Cape;
  • 28 from Gauteng;
  • 17 from the Eastern Cape; and
  • 10 from KwaZulu-Natal.

There have now been 2,749 Covid-19 related deaths recorded.

The mortality rate is at 1.7%, lower than the global average.

According to the ministry, 76,025 people have recovered from the illness - a recovery rate of 47.7%.

The data is based on 1,666,939 total tests, of which 36,931 were in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

16 police stations close in two days as Covid-19 continues to spread

At least 16 police stations have shut their doors since Monday as Covid-19 continues to hit the country.
News
8 hours ago

Deaths soar 4,000 above predictions as Covid-19 bares its teeth

Covid-19 has sent the number of deaths in SA "significantly higher than the predicted number based on historical data", the Medical Research Council ...
News
6 hours ago

Covid-19 ‘uncommon’ in SA children, including those at school: NICD

A National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) report has found that Covid-19 is "uncommon" in South African children, including schoolgoing ...
News
6 hours ago

