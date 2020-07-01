South Africa

Gagasi FM shuts studio after employee tests positive, broadcasts continue from presenters' homes

01 July 2020 - 10:53 By Lwandile Bhengu
The popular KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station has closed its Durban studio after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Supplied

Popular KwaZulu-Natal radio station Gagasi FM has temporarily shut its studios after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

In tweets on Tuesday, the station confirmed it had shut the studios in Cornubia, north of Durban, until further notice.

“Necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the broadcast services continue with minimal interruption. As an immediate response, presenters will do their shows from home,” said the station.

Gagasi FM said that once they had sanitised and tested staff members, they would start broadcasts from one of their remote broadcasting facilities in the province.

