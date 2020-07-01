Harder lockdown for Gauteng 'under discussion' as Covid-19 cases surge

To date, Gauteng has 42,881 confirmed cases and 216 deaths.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize this week said factors contributing to the increase were inward migration, the large population, increased congregating which spurs cluster outbreaks, and the level to which people can adapt to new behaviours such as social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Mkhize said it was inevitable there would be cluster outbreaks as infections spilled from communities into places of congregation such as mines, factories, taxis and buses.

“The surge witnessed in the past two weeks has developed due to the speeding of infections carried in by members of the community as they moved back into the workplace,” said Mkhize.

Options for Gauteng

Hard lockdown

Speaking on 702 on Tuesday, Mkhize warned that another hard lockdown “may become necessary” as infections and deaths continue to increase.

“We have warned that a surge will come, especially in the winter months,” said Mkhize.

“I'm afraid the numbers are increasing and we need people to be aware and take all the necessary precautions to try to protect ourselves.”

Mkhize said the surge in Gauteng was increasing more than initially anticipated. He said a “hard lockdown” remains a possibility to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“A hard lockdown will remain a possibility. When we had the first lockdown, it was not because it would be the last time we do it. It may be necessary, and when the time comes we will talk about it.”